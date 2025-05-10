MP on alert amid India-Pak tensions; CM holds security review, stresses public safety

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state’s security arrangements in light of the prevailing India-Pakistan tensions. Later in the evening, he also held a virtual interaction with Collectors and Superintendents of Police across the state.

CM Yadav said that national security is the state’s foremost duty, and under the current circumstances, ensuring the safety of every citizen must remain the top priority.

He instructed the officials to pay special attention to essential civic services and strengthen departmental coordination to ensure robust security measures are implemented without delay.

Emphasising the need to curb anti-national narratives, the Chief Minister directed strict action against the spread of rumours and misinformation, urging officials to keep citizens informed and calm. The CM also called for heightened security around key installations of both the central and state governments.

Further, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of disaster management, including emergency health services and fire safety, and asked officials to enhance preparedness across departments.

Security agencies have identified Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal, and Katni as sensitive locations, with Gwalior placed on high alert due to the presence of a strategic Indian Air Force station that houses Mirage fighter jets.

On May 7, a civil defence mock drill was conducted in all five cities as part of future planning and preparedness efforts.

A high alert has been sounded in Gwalior and other sensitive areas of Madhya Pradesh amid rising tensions between the countries.

In response to escalating military activities, Gwalior District Collector Ruchika Chouhan has heightened security measures around the Maharajpura Air Force Station and the army cantonment. The cantonment historically housed Pakistani troops captured during the 1971 war. Gwalior is crucial as it houses training centres of paramilitary forces such as the BSF and CRPF. The DRDO and other important establishments have also been set up in the area.