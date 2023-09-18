MP: MSME to launch 31 new industrial clusters on Sept 20

BHOPAL: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship, the Madhya Pradesh Department of MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) will launch a bunch of industrial clusters at 31 locations in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the clusters from Ujjain on September 20 in a function.



During the event, CM Chouhan will be dedicating 1758 MSME units, set up between January and August 2023. He will also lay the foundation stone of 307 MSME units. 17 industrial clusters and 25 industrial areas will also be inaugurated and laid the foundation stone. MSME Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha will present on the occasion.

“Aiming to develop a better industrial infrastructure covering all regions in the state, MSME department has launched cluster development policy with the participation of the state government and investors”, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Department P Narahari told Millennium Post.

“We are going to launch 31 industrial clusters under the scheme in different locations in the state, CM sir will inaugurate these clusters on September 20 from Ujjain of the state”, Narahari said.

Under the scheme, it has been ensured to set up industrial clusters in the different regions of the state so that every part of the state can benefit from them and be developed economically and socially in a balanced manner.

Around 76 locations have been identified by the department, out of them 31 places are being developed and 27 are under process for sanction, the Commissioner said.

About 1625 manufacturing units will be set up in 31 clusters from which an investment of around Rs 6,243 crore will be made in the state and 62,331 people will get an opportunity of employment, he also said, besides, additional employment could be created with its ancillary activities.

With the setting up of 45 under-process clusters, approximately, Rs 8,000 crore investment will drown and around 1,08,300 youth of the state will get an opportunity of employment, an official of the MSME Department said. After the completion of all 76 industrial clusters, around 1,70,631 people are likely to get the employment opportunity, the official also said.

After the inauguration of the industrial clusters and areas, around 75,667 youth will start getting employment, Narahari added.

Due to efforts made by the MSME Department, more than 1758 industrial units have been set up in different locations across the state during the last 8 months. From this, around 30,000 people are taking benefit of employment in the state.