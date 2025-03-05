MP: Mohan Yadav Cabinet okays wheat procurement at Rs 2,600/Quint, Rs 4K/hect incentive for paddy farmers

Bhopal: In a major decision to support farmers, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday approved an increased procurement price for wheat and an incentive scheme for paddy farmers.

For the Rabi marketing season 2025-26, the state government has approved an increase in the bonus payment on wheat procurement, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said during a media briefing after the Cabinet decision here.

“Instead of the earlier Rs 125 per quintal, farmers will now receive a bonus of Rs 175 per quintal. With this revision, the total procurement price for wheat will be Rs 2,600 per quintal, including the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal,” Vijayvargiya said.

The procurement process will begin on March 15, and the state government allocated Rs 1,400 crore to procure 80 lakh metric tons of wheat, he said.

This decision aims to provide better financial returns to wheat farmers and strengthen the agricultural economy of the state, he added.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved an incentive scheme for paddy farmers under the Kharif marketing season 2024.

“Farmers selling paddy in the procurement process will receive a financial incentive of Rs 4,000 per hectare. It will benefit around 6.70 lakh farmers, covering 12.20 lakh hectares of paddy cultivation,” the Minister said.

The state government has earmarked Rs 480 crore for this initiative, ensuring better support and encouragement for paddy growers, he informed.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 30.56 crore for implementing the “Poshan Bhi, Padhai Bhi” programme under the Centre’s Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 Scheme. The initiative focuses on early childhood care and education (ECCE) for children aged 3 to 6 years.

“It aims to enhance learning through play-based activities, develop educational skills among Anganwadi workers, and create master trainers, including one child development project officer and three supervisors, Vijayvargiya said.

Under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme, the Cabinet approved Rs 138.41 crore for the digitisation of pending revenue land records in the state.

The project will be implemented through open tenders by the MP Land Records Management Committee (MPLRMS), ensuring transparency and efficiency in land administration, he emphasised.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the reorganisation of three forest divisions under the Chhindwara Forest Circle, which includes Chhindwara and the newly formed Pandhurna district.

Under the new structure, 662.742 sq. km of forest area from South Chhindwara will be transferred to the newly created Pandhurna Forest Division and 293.944 sq. km of forest area will be distributed between East and West Chhindwara Forest Divisions.

These decisions reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural economy, improving early childhood education, modernising land records, and enhancing forest management in Madhya Pradesh, he further added.

Commissioner of Public Relations Sudam Khande was present during the media brief.