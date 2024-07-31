MP: Mohan Yadav Cabinet approves Rs 450 domestic LPG cylinder for women beneficiaries

Bhopal: Fulfilling the elections promise, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, decided to give domestic LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) cylinders at Rs 450 to the women covered under the Ladli Behna Yojna (LBY) and PM Ujjwala scheme.



Under the scheme, about 40 lakh women in the state will benefit, additionally,

Rs 250 will also be disbursed in the accounts of all the women under the LBY on August 1 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The ruling BJP had promised to provide refills of domestic LPG cylinders during the Assembly polls held last year in November-December.

After the Cabinet decision, CM Yadav emphasised that no public welfare scheme will be discontinued by the state government while interacting with reporters at an event in Bhopal.

Yadav said that instructions have been given to make the ongoing public welfare schemes more accessible and to review them to promote the interests of the general people. He also said that new schemes will also be launched as per the need to benefit all sections of the society.

During the Cabinet meeting held at the CM secretariat, the council of ministers took various important decisions.

The benefit of refilling gas cylinders at Rs 450 will be to those women who come under the LBY and PM Ujjwala Yojna. The women who are not come under PM Ujjwala Yojna will also be taken benefit of the scheme The Cabinet approved a provision to pay the amount to the beneficiaries under this scheme from the financial year 2024-25.

The Cabinet also approved other benefits in favour of the women of the state, ensuring the insurance cover to Anganwadi workers and Sahayikas under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima (PMJJBY) and PM Suraksha Bima Yojna as per their eligibility under the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme. Following the decision,

Rs 12.10 crore will be spent on the schemes for two financial years. Under the PMJJBY and PMSBY, the government will pay the annual premium to the beneficiaries’ women, which will cover a life risk of

Rs two lakh. Giving approval to allocate Rs 19 crore, the Minister of Council (MoC) also approved 213 posts for the establishment and operation of the AYUSH wing to provide treatment in 22 districts.

It was also decided to arrange the necessary funds required to complete the ongoing works under PM Gram Sadak Yojana phases 1 and 2 under the MP Rural Road Development Authority. The Cabinet also approved the creation of the Rural Road Development Authority in the state.

The MoC decided to arrange the necessary amount for payment of pending liabilities and completion of works under the rural connectivity externally funded

scheme (MPRCP).