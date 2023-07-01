MP: Modi launches sickle cell anaemia eradication mission

Bhopal: Taking a swipe at Congress’ guarantees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked opposition parties, saying people are to be aware of family-centric political outfits that make promises of ‘fake guarantees’ whereas no guarantee of their own.



The PM was addressing a programme, ‘Veerangana Rani Durgawati Balidan Diwas’ and the launching ceremony of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission organised in Lalpur of the tribal-dominated division Shahdol of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due in November-December. He paid tribute to the warrior Gond tribal queen.

“The Ayushman card is a guarantee of Rs 5 lakh to the poor for treatment of diseases, it is a guarantee of Modi. Nobody has given a guarantee of Rs 5 lakh to the poor for treatment in the country so far. It is the BJP government,” PM Modi said.

“This is Modi who gives you a guarantee to you of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh”, he said.

“You are to be aware of those too who give fake guarantees. And those who do not have their own guarantee. They are bringing new schemes of guarantees before you, spot the loophole in their guarantees,” the Prime Minister said.

If Congress-like parties give a guarantee of free electricity, free travelling, increasing pension, cheap petrol and increasing jobs, then you should understand they are going to hike the price of power, fail the transportation system, collapse the salary system, hike the taxes and bring policy to ruin industries, respectively, PM attacked the guarantees made by Congress in the recently held Karnataka Assembly polls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has promised such guarantees in Jabalpur while launching her party campaign for MP Assembly polls.

During the function, the PM launched National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM)-2047 and inaugurated the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) made Ayushman Bharat Cards(ABC) distribution. He also started the distribution of sickle cell genetic status cards to two lakh beneficiaries of 20 tribal-dominated districts of the state. PM Modi also launched the modules and portals of awareness, counselling and training for Sickle cell Anaemia disease.

The mission was introduced in MP as pilot project after its success the NSCAEM-2047 was launched by the PM nationwide. 2 lakh Sickle cell generic cards and one crore PVC made ABC were distributed across the state on this occasion.

On this occasion, MP governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prof SP Singh Baghel and Renuka Singh were present.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi also attacked opposition unity, saying that Congress’ guarantee means something is wrong, the opposition parties are claiming to have come together but their old statements are going viral on social media which they have also been cruising each other, there is no guarantee of their unity.

The family-based parties have been working for their own families’ welfare, those who are facing charges and sentences for scams and corruption are on bail and are seen on stage and holding meetings with anti-national elements, Modi further said.

On this occasion, CM Chouhan also addressed the function, paying tribute to the tribal queen he announced that a grand monument of Durgavati will be built in Jabalpur.

Chouhan also said that the previous governments used to make glorification of only a single family but the BJP government is the only which has made memorials of Rani Durgavati, Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah, Rani Kamlapati, Tantya Mama and Birsa Munda.

Accusing the 15-month-long Kamal Nath-led Congress government, the CM also said that they had not implemented several central-run schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and PM Kissan as well as state-run schemes for the welfare of the poor.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya also addressed the programme and threw light on the NSCAEM, Ayushman and sickle cell genetic status cards.