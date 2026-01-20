MP-MLA court gives Rahul Gandhi final chance

Lucknow: An MP-MLA court has granted Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi a final opportunity in a defamation case and directed him to appear in person on February 20 to record his statement.

The case was heard on Monday.

At the previous hearing, prosecution witness Ramchandra Dubey recorded his statement, after which cross-examination was conducted by the defence.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to appear in court on Monday but could not be present. The court had earlier fixed the date for his personal appearance to record his statement.

Rahul Gandhi’s counsel informed the court that he would appear before the MP-MLA court on February 20.

The case relates to a statement allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi nearly eight years ago during the Karnataka Assembly elections. He is accused of making objectionable remarks about the present Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Following the remark, BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the MP-MLA court. The case is currently under trial there.