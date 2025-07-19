MP minister showcases Ravidas Skills Park model to Ethiopian delegation

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Minister for Skill Development and Employment Gautam Tetwal has led high-level discussions with an Ethiopian delegation visiting the Sant Shiromani Ravidas Global Skills Park (SSRGSP) in Bhopal, as India and Ethiopia explore deeper collaboration in skill development.

Welcoming officials from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labour and Skills and leading consulting and infrastructure firms on Thursday, Minister Tetwal emphasised India’s readiness to share its successful SSRGSP model to support Ethiopia in establishing a world-class skilling institute.

“The visit marks growing global trust in India’s skill development expertise,” said Tetwal. “SSRGSP stands as a beacon of how modern training can uplift youth and economies. We are proud to extend this vision to Ethiopia," he added.

Tetwal proposed joint initiatives such as curriculum exchange, teacher training, institutional development, and industry-academia partnerships.

The Ethiopian delegation, which included representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Skills, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Biybone Consultants Plc, TNT Construction and Trading, K2N Architecture and Engineering Consultancy Plc, showed keen interest in replicating the SSRGSP framework back home.

Tetwal affirmed India’s commitment to supporting Ethiopian youth through tailored training programs across various sectors. “This partnership strengthens our bilateral ties and paves the way for global cooperation in vocational education,” he added.

The meeting highlighted SSRGSP’s growing international relevance and underscored Madhya Pradesh’s leadership in the global skilling ecosystem.