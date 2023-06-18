MP Min Mishra corners Cong’s soft Hindutva over repealing anti-conversion law in K’taka

bhopal: Taking a dig at Congress over its soft Hindutva line, Madhya Pradesh senior Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the Karnataka government’s decision to repeal the anti-conversion law shows its mindset of hatred and appeasement politics.



Congress in Madhya Pradesh is going forward towards the soft Hindutva line under former Chief Minister Kamal Nath ahead of the state Assembly election, slated later this year, to stop the polarisation of votes. The Hanuman statues and his maces can be seen in most of the party’s meetings and rallies.

Mishra, who holds the portfolios of Home, Jail, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in Shivraj Singh-led state government is considered a big leader to lead the Hindutva ideology in the saffron party, has said that the mindset of the Congress party is in favouring of Jihad and conversion. “By the decision of the Karnataka government to repeal the anti-conversion law, it is cleared that the Congress’s mindset is with Jihadis and favours the conversion,” Home Minister Mishra said.

“Congress is selling the goods of hatred to divide the country and it hates the nationalists. People should understand its mindset in the upcoming days”, he also said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi recently visited the state to kick off her party’s campaign from Jabalpur for the upcoming Assembly polls. Before addressing the rally, she offered arti to the holy river Narmada in the city and the party’s state unit installed the Hanuman maces at many places in the city and programme venue. Party workers were also posed in Hanuman. State Congress is attempting efforts by launching several campaigns to present the soft Hindutva ideology before the public. State Congress chief Nath is considered a Hanuman Bhakt in state politics.

Congress-led Karnataka govt on Thursday decided to repeal the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 passed during the previous BJP regime. “It is a hidden agenda of Congress of doing appeasement politics. Everyone should understand it, and be aware of it in the upcoming time”, the Home Minister, Mishra said.

Mishra also said the Congress president comes from Karnataka, that’s why the conversion law has been withdrawn and he would not even be in the position to speak.

Asking questions from Rahul Gandhi, Mishra said, “Priyanka ji used to say that “am a girl, can fight”, then why did your government withdraw the law in Karnataka which had been brought by the previous BJP regime for girls’ safety?