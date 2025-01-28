MP Manoj Tigga faces public ire over hospital and airport projects

Alipurduar: BJP MP Manoj Tigga faced public ire during his visit to Alipurduar Junction on Monday as locals raised questions about the progress of a hospital on railway land and the civil airport project at Hasimara. Slogans like 'Go Back' and 'Joy Bangla' were heard as residents voiced their dissatisfaction.

Tigga was attending a meeting organised by the Alipurduar Rail Bazaar Traders' Association when traders demanded updates on the hospital and airport projects. The agitation follows a December 27 protest, where a day-long dharna was held at the DRM office, accompanied by a business shutdown in the Alipurduar Junction area. Protesters had pledged to continue their movement until these demands were addressed.

Responding to the queries, MP Manoj Tigga stated, “The Hasimara civil airport project has progressed significantly, with 27 acres of land identified for a terminal. The Ministry of Civil Aviation will soon begin work. Regarding the hospital, I will approach Union Health Minister JP Nadda and update the 'Unnayan Manch' officials on progress.”

Tushar Ranjan Ghosh, joint convener of the 'Dooars Unnayan Manch', commented, “Our discussion with the MP was productive. We’ll continue to press for our demands and won’t back down.”