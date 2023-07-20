MP makes record in PMAY(U) by providing 6.76L houses

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has made a record in the country in ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’ (Urban) as it got second position in the category of best-performing states by providing about 6.76 Lakh ‘pucca’ houses to beneficiaries in urban areas in the state while 2.78 Lakh houses are under progress.



“Under the PMAY (Urban) scheme, a total of 6,75,988 Lakh houses have been provided to beneficiaries in urban areas in the state so far against the sanctioned 9,53,933 whereas 2,77,945 ‘pucca’ houses are under progress,” MP Urban Administration and Development commissioner Bharat Yadav told Millennium Post.

“We have fixed the target to complete the remaining houses by the end of the current year, all, sanctioned houses will be provided to the eligible beneficiaries within the time limit”, Yadav, a 2008 batch IAS officer of the MP cadre, said.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 21,000 crore has been released so far against the sanctioned over Rs 23,000 crore by the Centre and state government.

The PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015, is an ambitious Mission of him to address the urban housing shortage among the EWS, LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries.

PM Modi has conferred MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh and officials of his department with the best-performing state award during an event held in Rajkot Gujrat, as Madhya Pradesh secured the second position across the country under the PMAY (Urban).

For achieving the target, the commissioner of UAD, Yadav has introduced several innovative ideas, he conducts monitoring of the progress of the scheme on a regular period through video conferencing.

In the AHP component, MP UAD has taken several innovative steps such as a tripartite agreement for simplifying the loans process for beneficiaries’ contributions, giving rights of ownership on government lands, providing financial aid up to Rs 1 Lakh to weaken income categories beneficiaries, and adding names of women first in the registration of properties.

Apart from these, the PMAY(U) is being implemented in the state in three components such as BLC (beneficiary-led construction), AHP (affordable housing in partnership) and CLSS (credit-linked subsidy scheme). MP was also honoured with the best state award, PMAY Empowering India, on August 8 2022 by Union MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs Koushal Kishore for outstanding performance in the implementation of the scheme. The state has also got the top award in the country in the

Convergence (state-level technical cell) scheme and IEC (information education and communication) activities in the PMAY(U).

Seven other awards have also been got to the state in the ‘150 days challenge’ such as Dewas Municipal Corporation, Gohad Nagar Palika and Jobat Nagar Parishad.