MP: LoP raises alarm over ‘mass rejection’ of tribal forest claims

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday witnessed sharp criticism from the Opposition, as Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar moved a Call Attention Motion over the large-scale rejection of forest land claims by tribal communities and their subsequent eviction from ancestral lands.

Raising the issue during the Monsoon Session, Singhar accused the BJP-led government of attempting to displace forest-dwelling tribals under the guise of legal processes. “The government’s intent is questionable. Tribals who have depended on forests for generations are being deprived of their rightful land. This land is gradually being handed over to private interests,” he alleged.

Citing official data, the Leader of Opposition said that over 3.22 lakh forest rights claims have been cancelled across the state—a move he termed as “a blatant injustice to the tribal community.” He demanded a policy overhaul and urged the government to reconsider its approach to forest rights.

Singhar also took aim at the Forest Department, questioning its transparency and operational integrity. He alleged inconsistencies in plantation drives undertaken over the past decade.

“The government claims to have planted 41 crore saplings in the last 10 years—more than the state’s population. Where have these trees gone? On the banks of the Narmada, lakhs of trees were said to be planted during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan era, but not a single one survived,” he said, accusing the government of wasting public money under the garb of afforestation.

Offering constructive suggestions, Singhar urged the use of satellite imagery and modern mapping technologies to verify forest rights claims prior to 2005. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to protecting the ‘jal, jungle, zameen’ (water, forest, and land) rights of the tribal population.

“I will continue to fight at every forum to ensure justice for tribal communities,” he declared, as treasury benches attempted to rebut his charges.

The Call Attention Motion, a legislative tool allowing urgent issues to be addressed on the Assembly floor, became a flashpoint in Monday’s proceedings, highlighting mounting tensions between the Opposition and the ruling party over tribal welfare and forest governance.