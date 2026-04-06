MP lodge collapse toll rises to 3; CM announces compensation

Anuppur (MP): The death toll in the collapse of a four-storey lodge in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district has risen to three, with three others seriously injured, a police official said on Sunday.

Relief and rescue operations by agencies, including the NDRF, are ongoing at the site in Kotma town, as some persons are still feared trapped under the debris, he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief and announced Rs 9 lakh in compensation for the kin of each deceased, and Rs 2.5 lakh each for the injured.

Anuppur collector Harshal Pancholi said that seven persons were pulled out of the debris overnight, of which three died.

Officials said the building, called ‘Aggarwal Lodge’, near the Kotma bus stand, collapsed around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The bus stand area was teeming with commuters at the time of the incident, and construction work was underway on a nearby plot of land, they said.

Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti Ur Rahman said the deceased persons have been identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55), Ramkripal Yadav (50) and Radha Kaul (45).

Of the four injured persons, three were in critical condition, and they have been referred to Shahdol for advanced care, the SP said.