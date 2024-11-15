MP leads nation in spice crop production, sets new benchmark with 54 lakh tonnes

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has emerged as India’s leading producer of spice crops, setting a new record with over 54 lakh metric tonnes of production for the 2023-24 season.

Due to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s holistic approach to encouraging and supporting farmers in the horticulture sector, the state has firmly established itself as the country’s leader in spice crop production.

Driven by high demand and sustained support from the state’s Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, the farmers have dedicated 8.32 lakh hectares to spice cultivation this year. This push aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s broader vision of agricultural diversification, where spice farming is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the rural economy.

The state’s efforts to encourage horticulture, alongside traditional farming, have shown remarkable results. In the last year alone, Madhya Pradesh saw an increase of 13,110 hectares in horticultural crop cultivation, with over 42,700 farmers benefiting from government grants totalling Rs 44.85 crore, an official of the department said.

The increasing demand for spices such as turmeric, garlic, chilli, ginger, coriander, fenugreek, cumin, and fennel has attracted more farmers to the sector, leading to a surge of 2.16 lakh metric tonnes in spice production over the past four years, he informed.

Farmers are finding spice crops to be highly profitable. For instance, Monu Khan, a farmer from

Tikamgarh district cultivates capsicum, tomato, and green chilli on 12 hectares, harvesting up to 35 quintals of capsicum daily. Similarly, Rajesh Shah from Kalda village of Khargone district has dedicated 12 acres solely to green chillies, earned around Rs 35 Lakh last season, and expects the same amount from this year’s harvest.

These success stories of Monu, Rajesh and such others are motivating farmers to diversify into spice and horticultural crops. As a result, Madhya Pradesh now ranks second in the nation for green chilli production.

From 2020-21 to 2023-24, chilli cultivation increased from 50,933 to 64,116 hectares, with production surging to over 10 lakh metric tonnes.

The achievements of Madhya Pradesh’s spice farmers underscore the potential of horticulture in the state’s agricultural landscape, paving the way for increased productivity, profitability and progress.