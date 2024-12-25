MP Kushwaha’s initiative: AIIMS Bhopal to hold 3-day mega health camp in Gwalior

Bhopal: A three-day free mega health camp will be organized from December 25 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to mark his 100th birth anniversary on the initiative MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha.

The camp, to be organized in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, will feature a 200-member team of doctors and paramedics. These professionals will treat patients from nearly 18 districts, including those from the Gwalior-Chambal division and nearby areas in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Kushwaha, the MP from Gwalior and a former Minister in the BJP’s state government is recognized for his initiatives to benefit underprivileged communities.

He is also a member of the AIIMS Bhopal Governing Body. “As a member of the Governing Body, I contemplated how to extend the benefits of a premier hospital to people unable to access treatment. This camp is the result of that effort,” Kushwaha told Millennium Post.

He further noted that the camp is dedicated to Vajpayee, who envisioned equitable access to healthcare for all Indians—a vision being realized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “This camp will be the first-of-its-kind in the country where a massive number of patients will receive treatment for critical diseases,” he added.

The camp will focus on treating ailments such as cancer, cardiac issues, kidney and liver diseases, neurological disorders, and pediatric conditions. It will also include surgeries and health screenings.

Kushwaha highlighted the meticulous arrangements for the camp, ensuring parking facilities for seamless patient drop-off and pick-up, as well as the creation of medical IDs by AIIMS. These IDs will facilitate hassle-free follow-ups and reduce waiting times. “Our effort is to ensure treatment is extended even to unregistered patients who arrive at the camp,” he stated.

Over 40,000 patients have already registered, and the number is expected to rise. Temporary accommodation has been arranged for patients and their attendants, while a team from ALIMCO will provide assistive devices for the differently-abled.

The camp will also feature an Ayurvedic treatment counter and specialist doctors from 22 AIIMS departments, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, gynaecology, psychiatry, and diagnostic services. Moreover, the data collected will be used to identify prevalent diseases and bolster efforts to establish an AIIMS-like advanced medical institution in Gwalior.