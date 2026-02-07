MP: Kuno records eighth Cheetah litter as Aasha gives birth to five cubs

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to five cubs in her second litter at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday.

Sharing a video on social media, the Chief Minister said the development marked another major milestone for India’s cheetah reintroduction programme.

“Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey.

With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24 and the total cheetah population reaches 35,” CM Yadav wrote on X.

He also credited the forest department staff and veterinarians for the achievement, saying

Madhya Pradesh is steadily emerging as a key centre for wildlife conservation.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav also shared the update, calling it a proud moment for Project Cheetah.

“A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian cheetah and a proud second-time mother, gave birth to five cubs on February 7, 2026, at Kuno National Park,” he posted.

The Union Minister said the latest birth takes the tally of surviving Indian-born cubs to 24 and marks the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Kuno’s cheetah population is expected to rise further, with a new batch of eight

cheetahs scheduled to

arrive from Botswana on February 28.