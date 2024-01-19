MP: Kids abused, branded with hot tongs at Indore ‘orphanage’; facility sealed, FIR against five women

INDORE: Minor girls at an Indore “orphanage” narrated tales of abuse and alleged horrifying ways of punishment, including branding with hot tongs, hanging them upside down and forced to inhale smoke from burning red chillies, prompting the local administration to seal the facility and the police to file an FIR against five women.

As the shocking tales, recounted by the inmates before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) surfaced, an FIR (first information report) was registered against five women associated with the facility for allegedly ill-treating children in the name of punishment, a police official said on Friday.

The facility, described by officials as an “orphanage”, was sealed by the local administration.

However, the NGO running the children’s facility said it was a hostel and not an orphanage, and filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the administration’s action of keeping the children, who were moved out of the shelter, allegedly under illegal detention. A habeas corpus plea is filed before a court to ascertain whether a person has been detained legally.

It also denied all allegations mentioned in the FIR filed on the basis of a complaint by the local CWC on the night of January 17.

The administration sealed the facility, “Vatsalyapuram”, located in the Vijayanagar area on January 12 for illegal operation and shifted the inmates, girls aged between four and 14 years, to the state-run Child Protection Home and another institution, the official said.

“Five women associated with the orphanage have been named in the FIR registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act,” Vijay Nagar police station sub-inspector Kirti Tomar said.

Investigation into these allegations was still at an early stage, she said.

“The children who were rescued from the orphanage are natives of Rajasthan and Gujarat,” Indore-based CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said.

“We have written to the Child Welfare Committees of these tates asking them to ascertain the socio-economic background of these children and submit a report to us so that they can be rehabilitated,” said Porwal.