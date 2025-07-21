MP inks investment deals worth over Rs 11K cr during Dubai and Spain tours, says CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the state had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than Rs 11,000 crore during his recent official visits to Dubai and Spain.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal upon his return from a week-long investment tour to Dubai and Spain, CM Yadav said the investment commitments secured

during the international roadshows span key sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, textiles, food processing, and tourism.

“The response from investors in both countries has been highly encouraging. Our goal is to position Madhya Pradesh as a preferred investment destination globally,” he said.

The CM said that the tour was aimed at showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s strengths in infrastructure, textiles, logistics, tourism, and emerging technologies. “This mission has firmly placed MP on the global investment map,” he said.

During the Dubai leg, the state government hosted the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum’, along with meetings with over 30 global firms.

Investment proposals worth Rs 5,701 crore were received, including from BNW Developers, Conares Metal, Span Communications and Alpha Mia, he also said.

Companies showed keen interest in smart cities, AI data centres, hospitality, and food processing.

Talks were also held with DP World and JAFZA for developing logistics infrastructure linked to the Bharat Mart initiative, he further said.

In Spain, we have held business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, where major proposals included an Rs 3,800 crore MoU with Submer Technologies to develop AI-ready green data centres.

Additional engagements were held with Inditex, Roca Group, and Mercabarna for investments in textiles, ESG-compliant manufacturing, and food logistics.

Yadav also highlighted strategic meetings with Spanish and UAE officials, and diaspora outreach through ‘Friends of MP’ conclaves.

He emphasised that the tour’s success lies not just in investment value, but in attracting cutting-edge technology, sustainable models, and job creation.

“This is not just an economic mission, but a cultural and strategic milestone for Madhya Pradesh,” he added.