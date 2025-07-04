MP: Indore rolls out nation’s first-of-its-kind QR-based digital address platform

Bhopal: In a bid to transform public services and streamline urban property management, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched India’s first city-wide QR code-based digital addressing system, “Digital Pata,” aimed at connecting citizens more efficiently in the digital age.

The initiative has been launched by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Commissioner of the IMC, Shivam Verma, in the Sudama Nagar area of Indore, the cleanest city. “One QR Code - Infinite Possibilities,” reads the campaign slogan.

“This platform assigns a unique QR code to every property, enabling doorstep access to a wide range of e-governance services,” IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma told Millennium Post.

“Digital Pata is not just a new system; it’s a new way of living and governing. It marks Indore’s transition into a smarter, more transparent, and service-ready city,” said the Commissioner.

Each QR code plate, being installed on properties across the city, is embedded with verified geolocation data and key property metadata.

“Residents can scan their unique code to instantly access more than 20 municipal services — including utility bill payments, property tax records, complaint registration, document requests, and even KYC verification for loans and welfare schemes,” the Commissioner also said.

“The QR code is tamper-proof and does not expose any personal information,” clarified the Commissioner. Over 7 lakh properties will be linked to the system by the end of August, he added.

The cleanest city has now become the first Indian city to integrate its digital addresses with the DigiPIN platform — a high-precision geolocation system developed by India Post in partnership with ISRO, NRSC, and IIT Hyderabad. Unlike standard GPS, DigiPIN offers pinpoint accuracy independent of satellite coverage.

The initiative enhances everything from urban planning and smart policing to health and welfare delivery. Ambulance, fire, and disaster response teams can now navigate directly to the exact doorstep without confusion or delays, Verma further added.

The system will boost targeted schemes like child immunisation, elderly care, and housing benefits, ensuring no citizen is left out due to address discrepancies, an IMC official said.

Beyond civic services, ‘Digital Pata’ holds immense potential for private-sector applications. Logistics, delivery platforms, real estate developers, and fintech companies can use the verified digital addresses for precision routing, identity verification, and secure KYC onboarding.

A city-wide roadmap is underway, with plans to extend the platform to township-level governance and integrate it with state and central systems, Commissioner Verma said.