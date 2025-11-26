MP IAS officer links reservation to ‘marrying Brahmin daughters’, sparks row

Bhopal: A controversy has engulfed Madhya Pradesh after IAS officer Santosh Verma, newly elected controversially as the president of the MP

Anusoochit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Karmchari Sangh (AJJAKS), allegedly made a provocative statement targeting Brahmin daughters during an event here.

Speaking on whether reservation should be granted on an economic basis, he said, until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or has a relationship with him, reservation should continue.”

The remark, which ties the continuation of reservation policies to marrying Brahmin daughters, has drawn sharp condemnation from several Brahmin groups, including the All India Brahmin Society condemned Verma’s statement and is demanding his immediate suspension and an FIR for promoting caste-based hatred.

State president of the society, Pushpendra Mishra, termed the comment indecent and casteist, alleging that it insults Brahmin daughters and violates All India Service Conduct Rules.

“An FIR should be lodged immediately for comments made against Brahmin daughters. The IAS officer’s remarks are indecent, objectionable, and an insult to the Brahmin community. If a criminal case is not filed soon, the Brahmin Samaj will launch a statewide protest,” Mishra wrote on X.

Mantriyal Karmchari Sangh president Sudhir Nayak echoed the outrage, calling for Verma’s removal from AJJAKS leadership. The opposition Congress has demanded a probe.

As the controversy grew, Verma said his remarks were taken out of context. He denied any ill will or intent to trigger a political uproar, and said he expressed regret if anyone was offended.

“Verma is not the official president of AJJAKS. I am the legally recognised head of the organisation, duly approved by the Firms and Society. Verma’s statement is divisive and aimed at fomenting social discord, and AJJAKS strongly condemns it,” said Choudhary Mukesh Maurya, who claims to be the real president of the other AJJAKS, told Millennium Post.