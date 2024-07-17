MP Hooda begins ‘Haryana Mange Jawab’ campaign from Karnal

Chandigarh: MP Deepender Hooda started the statewide “Haryana Mange Hisaab” campaign on Monday from the old Anaj Mandi of Karnal Assembly, which was followed by a walk through Karnal.

State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan presented the flag of the party to Deepender Hooda and launched the campaign.

Deepender addressed a big public meeting before starting the padyatra, after which he walked through the streets of Karnal, along with thousands of party leaders and workers. A huge crowd gathered on the roads, and the slogan “Bhajapa Sarkar Se Haryana Maange Hisab, Ab Sirf Congress Se Aas” echoed throughout Karnal.

The people of Karnal came out in support as Deepender Hooda and thousands of Congress leaders, workers, and supporters marched through the streets of Karnal. During this, people’s suggestions were collected in the suggestion box for the people’s manifesto prepared by the Congress party.

MP Deepender Hooda announced that the BJP, which has led Haryana to ruin, was reduced to half in the Lok Sabha and will be wiped out in the assembly.

As part of this campaign, he highlighted the 10-year misrule of the BJP and laid out the 15-point chargesheet of the Congress.

He asked why Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country, why the central government of BJP calls Haryana the most unsafe state in the country, and how the evil empire of intoxication and drugs reached from house to house.

He also asked why Haryana has the highest inflation in the country and why the government portal and IDs have become the genesis of corruption. The chargesheet questioned why more than 50 big scams worth thousands of crores happened during BJP’s 10 years in power.