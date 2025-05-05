MP High Court pushes for ‘Social Audit’ in Gwalior river revival PIL

Bhopal: In a major development in the effort to revive Gwalior’s Swaran Rekha river, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday underscored the importance of implementing a “Social Audit” mechanism and proposed the formation of an expert panel to monitor the rejuvenation process and associated urban development.

A division bench of the MP High Court at Gwalior, comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice Hirdesh, was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Vishwajeet Ratoniya in 2019. The court observed that despite previous directions, meaningful progress remains lacking. Referring to Sections 5(54-a) and 130-B of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, the bench stressed the need for civic involvement through Social Audits, enabling residents to evaluate municipal policies and projects.

The PIL challenges the concretisation of the Swaran Rekha river under a Smart City project inspired by the Thames model. The petitioner argued that the river’s natural, unpaved form once facilitated groundwater recharge.

"The river once flowed freely, supporting continuous water flow and replenishing groundwater," Ratoniya told Millennium Post. "But since the riverbed was cemented, rainwater drains out of the city without percolation, causing a steady drop in Gwalior’s water table." The petition seeks restoration of the river to its original (kachcha) state to enable natural recharge.

The court highlighted the pressing need to remove encroachments and redirect sewer lines polluting the river. It also recognised the value of local insight, stating that city residents, well-acquainted with Gwalior’s ethos and challenges, should play an active role in shaping urban policy.

To that end, the bench proposed a panel of independent ‘social auditors’ — retired professors, engineers, administrators, doctors, and judges — who would serve without fear or favour. Amicus Curiae K.N. Gupta and state and municipal counsels were directed to submit names for the panel by next week.

Encouraging media outreach, the court invited public input and suggested that this model be considered in other cities. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 7.