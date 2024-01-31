MP HC launches war against pendency of cases

BHOPAL: In an attempt to reduce pendency, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has launched a war against it under an initiative, Vision 2047, ensuring no case will remain pending for more than one year by celebrating the 100 years of Independence Day.



While addressing the 75th Republic Day function at the Principal Bench Jabalpur, MP High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath said that a war against the pendency has begun at all levels of courts in the state and no case will remain pending for more than a year by 2047.

“Madhya Pradesh judiciary is facing the pendency of cases. We have begun a war against it and we will win the battle. When India will be celebrating a hundred years of its independence in the year 2047, there will be no case pending for more than a year”, Justice Malimath said.

With this, the Chief Justice declared the launch of the ‘Vision 2047’. He called upon all the judicial officers to give to the nation what they have.

“By 2047, Madhya Pradesh Judiciary will not be in debt any more. This is how it will contribute to the celebrations of a hundred years of independence and to making India a stronger nation”, he said.

A special programme, ‘25 DEBT’ was launched on October 18, 2021, to reduce the huge pendency of the cases in the district judiciary.

The term alludes to the fact that every case is a debt on the judiciary which needs to be discharged, CJMP had said while unfurling the tricolour on the last Republic Day.

CJ Malimath had said that the pendency of cases is indeed a debt on us. In Hindu Law, it is the pious obligation of the son to discharge the debt of the father. “I feel that it is our pious responsibility to reduce it. Not doing so is a gross dereliction of our primary duty as judges”, he said.

The Chief Justice hailed the achievements of the Madhya Pradesh Judiciary for reducing the weight of the backlog of old pending cases through the 25 DEBT initiative.

In the year 2023, the district judiciary has disposed of 2,06,813 more than five-year-old cases, which is the highest ever disposal of oldest cases in a year. Similarly, the High Court has also disposed of 1,39,857 cases in 2023, which is also the highest disposal in a year.

He highlighted the infrastructural developments and the recruitment drive for employees. The initiative of ‘Boond’ is a modest attempt to give back to

society, he added.