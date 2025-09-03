MP HC judge recuses from mining writ after BJP MLA’s call attempt

Bhopal: A judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at the principal bench in Jabalpur has recused himself from hearing a writ petition linked to alleged illegal mining after disclosing that BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak tried to contact him over the case.

In an order dated September 1, Justice Vishal Mishra recorded that Pathak attempted to call him regarding the matter. “Mr Sanjay Pathak has made an attempt to call me to have discussion regarding this particular matter, therefore, I am not inclined to entertain this writ petition,” the judge noted in his order.

Following the disclosure, Justice Mishra recused himself and directed that the case be placed before the Chief Justice for assignment to another bench. The proceedings stem from a writ petition filed by Ashutosh Dixit, who accused several persons of engaging in illegal mining and moved the High Court after alleging inaction by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhopal. Dixit has claimed that the EOW failed to conclude its preliminary inquiry within a reasonable timeframe.

Interestingly, Pathak was not originally a party to the writ petition but had filed an intervention application seeking to be heard in the matter.

Senior Advocate S.R. Tamrakar, assisted by advocate Ankit Chopra, represented petitioner Dixit. Advocate Madhur Shukla appeared for the EOW, while advocate Anshuman Singh represented Pathak.

Pathak, a three-time BJP MLA from Katni district, has often been under the spotlight for his alleged links to the mining business, a sector riddled with controversies

in Madhya Pradesh. His attempt to reach out to the judge is bound to trigger a political storm in the state, where illegal mining has long been a flashpoint between the opposition and the ruling BJP.