MP guarantees business-friendly support: CM to T’gana investors

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday assured investors in Telangana that his government is ready to go beyond policy frameworks to provide all possible support for industries willing to invest in the state.

Speaking at the “Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh” interactive session in Hyderabad, he said the state’s 18 new investment policies are already driving a steady inflow of capital, and additional facilitation will be extended wherever required.

Yadav said the objective of his outreach to other states has no political agenda; rather, his only purpose is to promote industrial investment, focused on strengthening industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.

“Through collective efforts, we must move forward on the path of implementation, keeping in mind not only the progress of our state but the nation as a whole,” he told industry leaders. The Chief Minister added that the Madhya Pradesh government is “welcoming investors with open arms” and has come to Hyderabad to build a new partnership with its business community.

During the session, Telangana-based companies expressed strong interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. Ten companies submitted investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore, with the potential to generate nearly 27,800 jobs. Key proposals include investments in renewable energy, aerospace, IT, food processing, infrastructure, packaging, pharmaceuticals and agri-based industries.

Highlighting the cultural and economic synergy between the two states, CM Yadav said, “I come from the city of Mahakal. Madhya Pradesh is the only state where diamonds are found, while Telangana is known for pearls. Together, this is a diamond–pearl partnership.”

He also underscored India’s rapid progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, citing advances in space technology and rail coach exports. In this direction, land has been allotted in Madhya Pradesh for BEML’s Rs 18,000-crore railway coach manufacturing unit, while major investments are also coming into the defence sector. He added that the country’s largest hydro pump storage project on the Chambal River in Neemuch is under construction and is expected to be completed within two years.

Senior industry leaders praised Madhya Pradesh’s ease of doing business, policy clarity and administrative efficiency. State officials highlighted that Indore and Bhopal are emerging as major Tier-2 technology hubs, supported by a skilled talent pool, low operational costs and attractive incentives.

Reiterating his invitation to Telangana’s industrial community, Yadav said MP is positioning itself as one of the country’s most reliable and future-ready investment destinations.