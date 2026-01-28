MP govt steps up efforts to revamp urban drinking water supply system

Bhopal: In the wake of the recent contaminated water tragedy in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to overhaul the urban drinking water supply system, intensifying surveillance, infrastructure repairs and quality monitoring across cities and towns.



The measures are being implemented under the Swachh Jal Abhiyan, launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on January 10, aimed at strengthening water security, preventing contamination and ensuring prompt redressal of public complaints. Urban local bodies have been instructed to treat drinking water safety as a priority area, with clear directions that any lapse in water quality or sewer management will invite strict action.

Officials of the Urban Administration Development Department (UADD) said large-scale corrective work has already been undertaken. So far, 12,634 leakages in water supply pipelines have been repaired and 3,109 overhead tanks cleaned since the campaign launched. As part of intensified testing, 9,324 tube wells were examined, leading to the detection of 179 polluted sources, all of which have been sealed. In addition, 76 electricity connections linked to contaminated water sources have been disconnected to immediately stop unsafe supply.

The government has also strengthened grievance redressal mechanisms. Under the CM Helpline (181), urban bodies have resolved 2,680 complaints** related to contaminated water and sewerage issues, officials said.

Water quality surveillance is being carried out across all 413 urban local bodies, with support from 9,801 trained ‘Amrut Mitras’, who are conducting ward-level field tests. A total of 80,976 water quality tests have been completed so far, and the process is continuing on a regular basis.

UADD Commissioner Sanket Bhonde said the state has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards negligence in drinking water safety. He added that field officials have been directed to maintain continuous monitoring and take swift corrective action to prevent any recurrence of contamination incidents.

The department said the ongoing revamp is aimed at restoring public confidence in urban water supply systems and ensuring safe and reliable drinking water across Madhya Pradesh.