MP govt cracks down on stubble burning; Kisan Nidhi, MSP to be denied for violators

Bhopal: In a series of wide-ranging decisions taken during the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, the state government announced tough measures against stubble burning, along with key reforms in transfer policy, employee benefits, green energy, and pensions.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the government is committed to balancing development with environmental protection and administrative transparency.

“Protecting the environment is not solely the responsibility of the government—it is a collective duty of all citizens. With this in mind, the Cabinet has decided to suspend Kisan Kalyan Nidhi benefits for one year and bar MSP procurement for farmers who continue to engage in stubble burning,” said Vijayvargiya.

“The government does not wish to punish farmers,” said Vijayvargiya, “but protecting the environment is non-negotiable. Acts of negligence today could have irreversible consequences for future generations.”

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, Madhya Pradesh, in partnership with Uttar Pradesh, will develop a 3000 MW solar park and a 1000 MW energy storage project in the Chambal division, the Minister said.

This interstate cooperation will optimise seasonal energy demand patterns and support both states’ clean energy goals, he added.

The Minister of Council also approved the 2025 Transfer Policy for state and district-level officers and employees, allowing transfers from May 1 to May 30. “Administrative and voluntary transfers will be permitted within set limits based on cadre size,” Vijayvargiya added.

“Fulfilling a long-standing demand, the Cabinet approved a 5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees. With this, the total DA will reach 55%, aligning it with central government rates, the Minister added.

The Cabinet formed a six-member committee to explore implementing a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state government employees, appointing senior officials Ashok Barnwal, Manish Rastogi, Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Tanvi Sundriyal, Ajay Katesaria and JK Sharma.

Commissioner of Public Relations Sudam Khade was present alongside the minister during the press briefing.