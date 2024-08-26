MP govt announces Rs 20 cr aid each to Kerala and Tripura for natural calamity relief

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 20 crore each to Kerala and Tripura hit by natural calamities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced via a post on the social media platform 'X' that several states, including Madhya Pradesh, have been impacted by heavy rains, floods, and landslides. In the past few days, Tripura and Kerala have faced particularly severe natural disasters. "It is deeply saddening to witness the large-scale loss of life and property," Yadav stated.

"On the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I have decided to release Rs 20 crore each on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government to the state governments of Tripura and Kerala to aid in their relief efforts," he stated. Expressing solidarity, the chief minister added, "In this hour of crisis, the Madhya Pradesh government stands with both states. My sympathies are with those affected by the disaster. I pray to Lord Shri Krishna for a swift recovery from this crisis".