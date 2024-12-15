MP govt advancing RSS agenda instead of serving people, fulfilling promises: LoP Umang Singhar

Bhopal: The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and senior Congress leader, Umang Singhar, accused the BJP-led state government, under Mohan Yadav, of failing to fulfil the promises made during the 2023 elections. He asserted that the government has completely failed on all fronts.

In an interview with Millennium Post’s Chief Correspondent, Dr Satyaprakash Sharma, Singhar emphasised that the BJP-led state government is pushing forward the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over fulfilling the commitments it made to the people of Madhya Pradesh.

“The BJP government is not a government for the people; instead, it is prioritizing the RSS agenda in the state”, Singhar said.

“The state government has failed to recruit youth in the public sector, despite the BJP’s promises to the people of the state during the elections. Backlog appointments remain unfulfilled, and instead, the government is appointing individuals identified by the RSS to specific positions”, the LoP accused.

When asked about the Ladli Behna Yojana, Singhar responded that the BJP had promised Rs 3000 in monthly assistance to women registered under the scheme, but the government has failed to fulfill this commitment.

“The government had registered around 1.5 crore women under the scheme but is providing only Rs 1250 to about 1 crore of them. This reduces the number of beneficiaries, even though approximately 2.5 crore women are eligible in the state,” Singhar questioned the scheme’s implementation.

“As Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated, the scheme is a major financial burden on the government, and the reduction in beneficiaries indicates that the government may be planning to shut it down in the future,” he noted.

Responding to the state government’s celebration of its one-year anniversary, Singhar criticised the BJP rule, stating that it has failed on every front. He pointed out that the benefits of existing welfare schemes are not being effectively delivered and questioned how the newly announced schemes could benefit the people under such circumstances.

“Every section of society, including farmers, the underprivileged, women, and youth, is suffering under this government,” he added.

“They announced plans to recruit 2 lakh youth every year and provide laptops and scooties to them. Has that happened? Let me know,” he added.

He said that while farmers were wandering door-to-door for fertilizer, the CM went on a tour to the UK and Germany to see dinosaur eggs instead of addressing the fertilizer crisis. As a result, 60 percent of cultivation remains unfinished in the state, Singhar said.”

“The CM should have made arrangements for it instead of relying on Ukraine and Russia. He should have gone to Morocco, China, and Brazil to ensure the supply of fertilizers”, the LoP further added.

“The BJP government has shown no intention of alleviating the suffering of farmers. They committed to providing support prices of Rs 3100 per quintal for paddy and Rs 2600 per quintal for wheat, but have failed to deliver on those promises”, he accused the government.

They have introduced schemes for Gaumata, but her plight remains unchanged, as she continues to fall victim to accidents on highways, he pointed.

Under the air ambulance scheme, BJP and RSS leaders, along with their family members, are being prioritised instead of the needy and underprivileged, he further accused.

“The illegal sale of liquor is rampant in the religious city of Ujjain with the excise department’s support, and people are being charged double prices. I urge the CM to ban liquor in Ujjain, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims every month to visit Mahakal”, the senior Congress leader said.

When asked about the proposed Gherao of the Vidhan Sabha on December 16, Singhar said, “With the joint efforts of senior Congress leaders and the PCC, we will hold a mega protest to demand the government fulfill its promises to the people, instead of celebrating one year in office. Leaders like Kamleshwar Patel, Arun Yadav, Hemant Katare, Arif Masood, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Priyavrat Singh, along with MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers, and party office bearers, will participate.”

Congress’s stand in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly, starting December 16, the LoP said his party would raise issues such as the pending approval of Lokayukta cases against 200-250 officials since 2013, the formation of an inquiry commission, and initiating live telecasts of House proceedings.