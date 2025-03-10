MP gets record Rs 16,413 cr in liquor auctions despite outlet closures near religious sites

Bhopal: Despite the decision to shut liquor shops near religious sites, the Excise Department of the Madhya Pradesh government has received record revenue offers of Rs 16,413 crore from wine outlet auctions under its new policy for 2025-26.

Among all the 52 districts, Bhopal has emerged as the highest revenue offer receiver, with Rs 1,119 crore in bids, surpassing its records.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced to shut liquor shops at 17 religious places, which was later approved by his cabinet on January 24. After the government decision, 48 outlets will be closed at these sites from April 1 under the new excise policy.

The auction for the 3,552 composite outlets from across the state has been conducted through the e-tendering process, where offers totalling Rs 1,66,13,24,47,047 from bidders were received and successfully disposed of, an official said.

The revenue is expected to be received by the state exchequer in the upcoming financial year of 2025-26. The amount will surpass the reserved price, he also said. In the last fiscal year, the auctions took place for 3,600 composite outlets, and the state received revenue of Rs 12,987 crore against the target Rs 11,760 crore.

“The e-tendering process for 87 composite liquor shops in Bhopal resulted in Rs 11,93,28,99,998 in bids, 11.14% higher than the reserve price of Rs 10,73,72,89,606. Compared to the 2024-25 fiscal year, the bid amounts surged by approximately 33-36%, adding around Rs 297 crore in extra revenue,” Assistant Commissioner Excise Bhopal Deepam Raichura told Millennium Post.

Officials attribute Bhopal’s 100 percent disposal rate and increased bidding competition to the restructured allocation of liquor groups and strict action against the illegal liquor trade.

According to official data, Madhya Pradesh successfully auctioned liquor shops across multiple districts under its revised excise policy, despite closing outlets near religious sites. Apart from Bhopal, major revenue contributions came from Indore (Rs 14,76,58,67,921), Gwalior (Rs 4,75,82,43,309), and Sagar (Rs 5,32,00,99,999).

While some districts, including Jabalpur, Rajgarh, and Damoh, saw no successful disposals, the statewide liquor auction process achieved a disposal rate of 75.58%, ensuring a significant boost to Madhya Pradesh’s excise revenue.

Even though 48 outlets will be closed at religious sites, the new excise policy has enhanced revenue generation due to planning and strategy implemented by Commissioner of Excise Department Abhijit Agrawal, who is known for his innovations and information technology expertise. Agrawal has introduced a complete bidding process through e-tendering and e-auction to bring transparency to the process.

The authorities credit the transparent e-tendering and e-auction process for the record revenue offers for the liquor stores. The new excise policy has not only enhanced revenue collection but also reinforced regulatory measures to curb illegal liquor sales across the state.