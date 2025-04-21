MP: Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary becomes second home to Cheetahs

Bhopal: In a landmark moment for wildlife conservation in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy CM Jagdish Devda on Sunday released two cheetahs into the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary (GSWS).

Now, the Sanctuary has become officially the second home for cheetahs in India after the state’s Kuno National Park (KNP).

The two male cheetahs, Prabhas and Pavak, were translocated from MP’s KNP as part of the state’s ambitious plan to expand the cheetah habitat and ensure their long-term survival.

CM Yadav said the move reflects the state’s commitment to biodiversity and ecological balance. “We are proud to be leading this historic conservation effort,” he said.

Expressing his elation, Yadav said, “Today, seeing both the cheetahs running fast in the new home, the mind is happy that the land of our Madhya Pradesh has become an ideal centre for enhancing biodiversity.”

“This scene is also a symbol of the success of our government’s efforts to balance the ecosystem, which will become a wonderful example of harmony between humans, nature and wildlife,” the CM added.

The GSWS, located on the northern edge of the Malwa Plateau, was identified for its suitable habitat conditions and has been extensively prepared to host the big cats.

According to an official, more six to eight cheetahs from South Africa will be introduced in GSWS by September this year in phases under expert supervision.

Welcoming the move, Shiv Kumar Bansal, president of Gandhi Sagar Resort and Tourism Association, who plans to set up a Rs 20 crore resort at the GSWS, said, “It is good start, I am thankful to CM Yadav who allow boosting the tourism sector in the state by releasing Cheetahs in the sanctuary."