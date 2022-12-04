MP: Four killed, two injured in motorcycle accident in Khargone

Khargone: Four men were killed and two injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place under Maingaon police station area, about 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said. The four victims, including two brothers, died on the spot, while two injured persons have been moved to a hospital, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Khatri said. The deceased have been identified as Pyarsingh Naharsingh, Sandeep Roop Singh and brothers Dum Singh Waskle and Santosh Rumsingh Waskle, he said.