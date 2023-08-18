MP: Five killed in car-truck collision

khandwa: Five men were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, police said on Friday.



The accident occurred on Punasa-Sanawad road on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the victims were on their way to Khargone district, an official said.

The deceased Bharat Mukati (40), Alok Bharud (36), Manish Verma (26), Pukhraj Namdeo (24) and Aditya Sharma (25) hail from different parts of Khargone district, Khandwa’s SP Satyendra Kumar said. agencies