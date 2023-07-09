MP: FIR against Digvijaya Singh over controversial post on ex-RSS chief

Bhopal/Indore: The Indore police have registered a case against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief MS Golwalkar on social media, an official said on Sunday.



Following the post, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Congress leaders of spreading “misinformation” and creating social hatred by sharing a “false” post on Golwalkar. Chouhan said the former RSS head worked throughout his life to remove social differences and build a harmonious society. However, a state Congress leader said Digvijaya Singh shared facts on the basis of a book and that the BJP cannot silence the voice of his party.

Golwalkar was the longest serving RSS chief and was at the helm of the organisation from 1940-73. Digvijaya Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying controversial comments quoted to former RSS head, known as ‘Guruji’ among his admirers. Golwalkar was quoted as saying he would rather live under the British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Following the post, senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head Sunil Ambekar accused the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister of posting a “photoshopped” image.