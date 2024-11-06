MP excelling in centrally-sponsored schemes for urban development

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has achieved remarkable success in centrally sponsored urban welfare schemes, gaining recognition for its efforts in supporting street vendors, improving sanitation, and expanding affordable housing.

With notable progress in supporting street vendors through PM-SVANidhi (Prime Minister-Street Vendor’s Antmanirbhar Nidhi), constructing homes under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna), and enhancing sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the state is setting an example for others in sustainable development and community welfare, creating green spaces in civic bodies for environmental conservation.

Commissioner of Urban Development and Administration Department Bharat Yadav, a 2008 batch IAS officer known for effective governance and innovations, told Millennium Post that around 12.30 Lakh street vendors have benefitted in local bodies across the state under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, the scheme provides loans Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 tranches to the beneficiaries, so far since launched the scheme. “Loans worth Rs 1769.16 crore have been provided them through banks”, said Bharat Yadav who is also the secretary to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to recent data available on the dashboard of the scheme, Madhya Pradesh has ranked top in the country in providing affordable loans to street vendors engaged in urban local bodies, the state has been in first place for the last three consecutive years.

Apart from these, the state has topped in Swachhata Mission, and Indore has been ranked first in cleanliness for the last seven consecutive years, Bhopal has secured second rank in the state capital rank category in the country in the recent Swachh Sarvekshan results, the commissioner said.

Madhya Pradesh has also demonstrated exemplary performance in implementing the PMAY, particularly in the “Housing for All” mission.

“The state ranks among states second in the country by completing 8,15,303 pucca houses against 9,45,565 sanctioned under the scheme, and 1,30,262 houses are under construction”, Commissioner Yadav said.

Over the last few years, Madhya Pradesh has addressed homelessness and improved living standards by providing permanent houses to the beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.

Furthermore, the state has taken steps towards developing green spaces under sustainable development in urban bodies, aiming to provide clean and healthy environments for communities.

“390 urban projects aimed at environmental conservation have been approved with a budget of Rs 118.08 crore under AMRUT 2.0, out of these, 318 projects are currently underway, and 41 have been completed”, Yadav also added.