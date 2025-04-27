MP emerges as front-runner in PM MITRA Park rollout, fuels CM Yadav’s industrial push

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has taken the lead in rolling out the ambitious PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park initiative. The Centre has formally sanctioned the project in Dhar district and approved funding of Rs 2,100 crore. The move marks a major milestone in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s push to accelerate industrial growth and job creation across the state. “Allocation of Rs 2,100 crore by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the park in Dhar—a predominantly tribal region—is a remarkable achievement for Madhya Pradesh. The project is expected to generate nearly 3 lakh employment opportunities,” CM Yadav said. He added that the establishment of the park would not only re-establish the state’s identity as a hub for the cotton industry but also promote cotton production and serve as a milestone in enhancing farmers’ prosperity. CM Yadav emphasised that the park aligns with the Prime Minister’s “5F” vision—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign—aiming to transform Madhya Pradesh into a national textile powerhouse.

The state government has declared 2025 as the “Year of Industry and Employment.” Under this initiative, Regional Industry Conclaves, interactive sessions, and roadshows have been held to attract investments. The Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal in February brought investment proposals worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore. Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and MSME Departments, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, has been actively advancing the CM’s vision for industrial growth. Set to be India’s first fully integrated textile park, the Dhar facility is being developed as a greenfield “smart” textile hub across 2,150 acres in Bhainsola village, about 110 km from Indore. It aims to create an integrated textile ecosystem with cutting-edge infrastructure, sustainable practices, and strategic policy support. The park will feature a 20 MLD zero liquid discharge effluent plant, a dedicated solar power plant, plug-and-play factory units, and residential complexes for workers and managers. The project is being executed through a special-purpose vehicle jointly formed by the Centre and the state. The MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has been officially designated as the master developer.

Industry interest has surged, with investment intentions exceeding Rs 10,000 crore. Agreements have also been signed with key national textile and apparel associations. “Construction is on a fast track, with roads, power lines, and water infrastructure already underway. The park’s entrance gate is complete,” MPIDC MD Chandramauli Shukla told Millennium Post, adding that major external works are expected to be completed by June 2025. Vocational training centres are also planned to equip youth for jobs in spinning, weaving, and garmenting. With integrated social infrastructure, the park is poised to be a landmark in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial journey and a catalyst for textile-led transformation.

