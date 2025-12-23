MP: Education reforms lead to sharp decline in dropouts, rise in enrolment

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh on Monday said the state has achieved major gains in boosting school enrolment and reducing dropout rates, with all benefits promised to students being delivered on time during the current academic session.

Addressing a press conference on the completion of two years of the Mohan Yadav-led state government here, Singh said that for the first time, a school enrolment drive was launched in the first week of April, ensuring early admissions, book distribution and the timely start of classes.

The minister said Class I enrolment in 2025–26 increased by 19.6 per cent compared to last year, while enrolment in government schools rose by 32.4 per cent. Singh said fees of about 8.5 lakh eligible students in private schools were reimbursed through a fully online, transparent system. Dropout rates have steadily declined over the past three years, with the primary-level rate dropping from 6.8 per cent to zero in 2024–25.

Highlighting incentives, he said free textbooks were supplied on time with improved print quality, laptops were distributed to 94,300 meritorious students, and 7,800 students received scooters. Bicycle distribution was completed by August for the first time and will now be done in April from the next academic year. Scholarships, uniforms, hostel facilities and sanitation support for girls are being provided through DBT.

Appointment of guest teachers was completed by July 1, with 76,325 guest teachers currently working, while over 20,000 surplus teachers were redeployed to needy schools.

He said 80 per cent regular teachers and 96 per cent guest teachers are registered on the geo-tagged ‘Hamare Shikshak’ app, which will integrate leave management and grievance redressal from January 1, 2026.

The state plans to develop 275 Sandipani and 799 PM SHRI schools as per NEP norms. Vocational education is being imparted in 3,367 schools, with enrolment touching six lakh students.

Reviewing transport reforms, Singh said all services including permits and driving licences are being delivered through ‘Vahan’ and ‘Sarathi’ portals, making Madhya Pradesh the first state to offer fully faceless transport services.

He said full motor vehicle tax exemption has been provided for electric vehicles, one per cent tax relief for CNG vehicles, and 50 per cent rebate on new vehicles purchased against scrapped old vehicles. A state-level holding company—MP Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited—has been set up.

Secretary School Education Dr Sanjay Goyal, Commissioner and Secretary Transport Department Vivek Sharma and Manish Singh, respectively, and Director Rajya Shiksha Kendra Harjindar Singh, were present at the press conference.