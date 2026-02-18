MP economy turns ‘highly dynamic’ under PM Modi’s leadership: CM Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a “highly dynamic economy” with inclusive growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, backed by financial discipline, transparent governance and forward-looking policies.



Citing the Economic Survey 2025–26 presented in the Assembly, the CM said the state’s economy is progressing in a planned, balanced and result-oriented manner, with steady gains across agriculture, industry, services and key social sectors.

As per advance estimates, Madhya Pradesh’s GSDP is projected at Rs 16,69,750 crore in 2025-26, up 11.14% from Rs 15,02,428 crore in 2024-25. At constant (2011-12) prices, it is estimated at Rs 7,81,911 crore, reflecting 8.04% real growth.

The survey notes a sharp rise in per capita income—from Rs 38,497 in 2011-12 to Rs 1,69,050 in 2025-26 at current prices. At constant (2011-12) prices, it has increased to Rs 76,971, indicating a significant improvement in real incomes.

In 2025-26, GSVA at current prices comprised 43.09% from the primary sector, 19.79% from the secondary sector and 37.12% from services. At constant prices, the shares were 33.54%, 26.18% and 40.28% respectively, reflecting balanced growth with services leading.

On public finance, the survey projects a revenue surplus of Rs 2,618 crore in 2025-26, with fiscal deficit at 4.66% of GSDP and debt-GSDP ratio at 31.3%. Tax revenue is expected to rise by 13.57%.

Agriculture indicators showed 7.66% growth in total crop output and 14.68% rise in foodgrain production, alongside gains in horticulture and milk output. Industry saw 1,028 units allotted 6,125 acres, with Rs 1.17 lakh crore investment proposals and 1.7 lakh jobs. AMRUT 2.0, health, education and tourism also recorded strong progress.

