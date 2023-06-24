MP Dy collector resigns after being denied permission to attend international function

BHOPAL: A deputy collector of Madhya Pradesh has resigned from her post after she has been denied permission to attend an international function to be organised on Buddhism and an inaugural function of her own house.



Nisha Bangre, posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate at Lavkush Nagar in Chhatarpur district, who is considered a Buddhist, applied for a permission to attend the international programme, All Religion Peace Conference and World Peace Prize Award Ceremony to be held on June 25 at Amla Assembly constituency, in Betul district.

In her resignation sent to Principal Secretary General Administration Department on June 22, Bangre mentioned that there was an inaugural function in Amla of her own house on June 25 but she was denied permission. According to letter which was replied by the department of Personnel, sent a letter on June 15 denying permission citing MP Civil Services Conduct Rules (Millennium Post accesses the letter).

On June 22, Bangre resigned the post, sending a letter to the principal secretary GAD. “I would like to inform you that I am deeply hurt by the letter under the subject of the department not allowing me to be present in the inauguration program of my own house,” she mentioned in the letter (Millennium Post has also the copy of resignation letter).

“My religious sentiments have been irreparably damaged by not allowing me to have darshan of the mortal remains of ‘Tathagata Buddha’, the ambassador of world peace in the said programme,” she wrote.

In the programme, representatives of all religions from about 11 countries will participate. The ashes of Tathagata Buddha will be brought from Sri Lanka. The programme is being organised by an NGO, Gagan Malik Foundation.

“Therefore, I do not consider it appropriate to continue on the post of deputy collector by compromising my fundamental rights, religious beliefs and constitutional values. That’s why I resign from the post of deputy collector with immediate effect,” she further mentioned in letter. However, GAD is yet the accept the resignation.

“If my resignation is accepted then I will work for education in the society for poor children in Amla. And I may go into the field of politics too, it is a better platform to serve people”, Bangre told Millennium Post.

Nisha was first selected as Deputy SP in 2016 MP Public Service Commission and in 2017 PSC, she was selected as Deputy Collector. Bangre has worked in an MNC, she has graduated in Engineering.

It is considered that she will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Amla constituency (SC reserved) where she was posted as SDM for three years. During this period, she has worked in the field of education and social work.

Her resignation is being seen for contesting elections. Sources said that she has been trying to get tickets from BJP. Justice Minister of Shri Lanka Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe will be the chief guest at the conference while other special guests from across 11 countries from different religions will attend the seminar. The organiser of the event is Suresh Agrawal, who is the husband of Nisha.

Along with India, the representative of Thailand, Korea, Shri Lanka, Myanmar, Malesia, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, UAE, Vietnam and Cambodia will participate in the function.