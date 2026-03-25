MP: Doctor arrested for raping woman on pretext of treating her

Indore: Police have arrested a doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of providing treatment and threatening her with obscene photographs, an official said on Tuesday.

Following the doctor’s arrest on Sunday, a group of people vandalised his house and set it on fire, he said.

In the wake of the public outrage, the police and the administration took action at various levels against the doctor, including sealing his clinic, he said.

As per the FIR filed at the Badgonda police station on the night of March 22, the woman alleged that she had gone to the clinic of local doctor Shahid alias Saeed Khan three to four months ago complaining of stomach pain, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said.

She alleged that he raped her after administering an injection and took objectionable photographs of her, he said.

The victim claimed that the doctor had been harassing her by threatening to make the photographs public, and also said that he lured her to a resort in the Patalpani area, where he raped her again, Chaudhary said.

Khan was arrested based on the woman’s complaint under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

“Following the arrest of the accused, a group of people entered his house, vandalised it, and set the door (of the house) and motorcycle on fire,” the DSP said.

He said that a case has been registered at the Mhow police station under relevant provisions based on a complaint lodged by a relative of Khan.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi said that the accused doctor has a degree in electrohomeopathy.

Three persons have been arrested for vandalising and setting fire to the house of the accused, while a search

is underway for others involved in it.

A group of right-wing activists and villagers protested the police action, and said the FIR over vandalism and arson at the doctor’s house was based on a false story. The protesters also staged a road blockade in the Kishanganj area on Monday over the issue.

Ram Dangi, who led the protesters, claimed that the rape accused’s family had conspired to file a false complaint against the villagers by fabricating the story of vandalism and arson.

Meanwhile, officials said Khan’s alleged illegal clinic in Gujarkheda, Mhow, has been sealed.