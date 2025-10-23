MP disburses Rs 1,802 cr relief to 23.8L farmers hit by calamities this fiscal

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has disbursed Rs 1,802 crore in relief during the current fiscal (2025–26) to more than 23.8 lakh farmers affected by floods, excessive rainfall, and pest and disease outbreaks across the state.

Official data shows that Rs 1,623.51 crore has been distributed to farmers for crop losses caused by natural calamities such as heavy rains, floods, yellow mosaic disease, and pest infestations.

Another Rs 178.45 crore has been released to compensate families for loss of life, livestock and property damage.

CM Yadav said the government acted promptly to ensure no farmer was left out of relief coverage. “In these difficult circumstances, our government ensured that every affected cultivator received support. Farmers are the backbone of Madhya Pradesh’s economy, and their hardships are the state’s hardships,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that relief disbursement under his government has seen a consistent rise—Rs 1,590.74 crore in FY 2021–22, Rs 726.15 crore in FY 2022–23, and Rs 758.62 crore in FY 2023–24—reflecting the administration’s focus on farmers’ welfare and resilience against climate-induced crises.

District-wise, the Ujjain division recorded the highest disbursement with Rs 403.27 crore reaching 5.88 lakh farmers.

Rajgarh, Shajapur, and Sehore districts together accounted for Rs 491.90 crore, benefiting 8.42 lakh cultivators, while Sagar district saw 665 farmers receiving Rs 37.42 lakh in compensation.

Emphasising transparency and speed in relief operations, CM Yadav said the government is committed to providing farmers with adequate irrigation, continuous power supply, crop loans at zero interest, timely insurance settlements, and procurement at support prices—measures that have, he said, “restored confidence and hope across Madhya Pradesh’s rural heartland.”