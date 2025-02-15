MP: `Disabled’ govt official seen dancing in video, questions raised over her selection

Indore: A students’ organisation in Madhya Pradesh on Friday demanded an inquiry after a woman, recently selected in the govt service in the disabled quota, was seen dancing in a viral social media video.

The woman, however, denied that there was any irregularity in her appointment, claiming that she suffers from 45 per cent disability due to bone-related problems though she is able to walk, and even dance a little.

Radhe Jat, a leader of the National Educated Youth Union, said in a statement that Priyanka Kadam, the woman, appeared for the State Service Examination 2022 conducted by the MPPSC. She sought benefit under the disabled quota by providing a certificate of being “bone-disabled,” Jat said.