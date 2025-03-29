MP DGP Makwana rewards Rs 10,000 to constable for rescuing a teen girl

Bhopal: In a remarkable act of bravery, Madhya Pradesh Railway Police Constable Govind Singh Chouhan saved a 14-year-old girl from a near-fatal accident at Ashoknagar Railway Station of the state. Recognising his heroic efforts, MP Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana awarded him a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The incident took place on Friday when the girl, traveling with her family on a Bina-bound train, stepped down at the platform to buy food. As the train started moving, she attempted to reboard but lost her balance, slipping into the dangerous gap between the platform and the train. Constable Chouhan, stationed at the railway premises, immediately sprang into action, pulling the girl to safety in the nick of time.

His quick reflexes and alertness averted a tragedy, earning praise from passengers and the girl’s family. Acknowledging his dedication and bravery, DGP Kailash Makwana issued an official commendation, directing authorities to ensure the timely disbursement of the reward and a service certificate to Chouhan. The order, released by the Police Headquarters, Bhopal, also highlighted the crucial role of vigilant railway personnel in ensuring passenger safety.

