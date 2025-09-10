MP DGP Makwana outlines people-centric policing roadmap

Bhopal: In an exclusive conversation with Millennium Post, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has outlined the force’s recruitment drive, anti-Naxal strategy, digitisation push and citizen-centric initiatives. He has stressed that modern policing must blend technology with accountability and human sensitivity.

Q: The state police have been facing vacancies for a long time. What steps are being taken to fill the gap?

DGP: Nearly 20,000 sanctioned posts are vacant. The government has cleared recruitment for 8,500, including 7,500 constables, 500 subedars/sub-inspectors and 500 office staff. Advertisements will be issued shortly. Recruitment for the latter two categories has not been conducted in eight years. This will significantly strengthen manpower and improve law-and-order delivery.

Q: How will the recruitment process change?

DGP: Recruitment is currently handled by the MP Employee Selection Board. A dedicated Police Recruitment Board has now been proposed to ensure focused examinations, cut delays and fill vacancies on time.

Q: You have stressed accountability and field supervision. What steps are being taken?

DGP: To strengthen supervision, senior officers — from ADGs and IGs to SPs, CSPs and SDOPs — conducted surprise midnight inspections of police stations three times this year, covering 500 stations each round. Such checks keep the chain of command alert. We have also launched a ‘micro-beat system’ to enhance police visibility and community contact. I have personally reviewed policing in every zone.

Q: Cybercrime has emerged as a national challenge. How is MP Police responding?

DGP: Cyber awareness is our strongest defence. We launched ‘Safe Click’, an 11-day state-wide campaign coinciding with Safer Internet Day, to educate citizens through seminars and workshops. The goal is to equip people against online fraud and emerging threats.

Q: Citizen outreach seems to be gaining more attention. Could you elaborate?

DGP: Jansunwai (public hearing) has been revived at Police Headquarters after a decade, where I and the ADG hear grievances directly. Over 200 compassionate appointments have also been made swiftly to support families of deceased personnel. These measures bring the police closer to the public and strengthen trust.

Q: How are anti-Naxal operations progressing?

DGP: Young DSPs and SPs have been deployed in affected districts under a proactive strategy. This year, 10 Naxals, including women Maoists, were neutralised — the highest in state history. To motivate the force, 64 personnel received out-of-turn promotions, and rewards are released instantly for acts of bravery.

Q: What about digitisation and technology integration at PHQ?

DGP: Police Headquarters has adopted an ‘e-office system’, and districts are being connected. A comprehensive e-HRMS project covering the computerisation of about 1 lakh personnel will be completed by December. This will improve transparency, streamline workflow and cut paperwork.

Q: Drug abuse among youth is a growing concern. Tell us about your anti-narcotics campaign.

DGP: Our campaign ‘Nashe se doori hai jaroori – Say no to drugs’, held from July 15–30, saw wide participation and has been recognised by the World Book of Records. On September 13, ADG (Narcotics) KP Venkateshwara Rao will receive the honour at the UK Parliament. The campaign reinforces our message for a drug-free society.

Q: Emergency response systems are often a benchmark of policing. How is MP Police upgrading this sector?

DGP: The Chief Minister launched the new ‘Dial 112’ service on August 14. We inducted 1,200 modern vehicles with state-of-the-art facilities, replacing 1,000 outdated ones in service since 2015. This upgrade will ensure quicker and more sensitive emergency responses.

Q: Recently, a tenure policy has been enforced for police stations. What does it entail?

DGP: To curb local influence, no officer or police personnel will serve at the same police station for more than four years, and never beyond five. Promoted officers are shifted to a different unit, with total tenure — including multiple roles — capped. Under this policy, about 11,000 police personnel, including officers have been transferred recently, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

Q: What is your larger vision for the state police?

DGP: Modern policing must combine professionalism with compassion. Recruitment, training, digitisation, cyber awareness, anti-narcotics campaigns and citizen outreach form our roadmap. Ultimately, our goal is to build a force that is efficient, transparent and people-centric — one that inspires trust and ensures safety for every citizen of Madhya Pradesh.