MP DGP launches 11-day cyber security awareness campaign

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Kailash Makwana, launched an 11-day statewide cybersecurity awareness campaign, ‘Safe Click,’ on Saturday in Bhopal.

The campaign, aimed at preventing cybercrimes and ensuring a secure digital environment will run until February 11, which is observed as ‘Safer Internet Day’.

DGP Makwana inaugurated the campaign by unveiling posters and promotional materials at the Police Headquarters here.

“Prevention is better than cure is a time-tested principle. Over the past decades, the rapid expansion of internet usage has been accompanied by a proportional rise in cyber-related problems and crimes”, DGP Makwana said.

“On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, the state police are launching an awareness campaign to make as much public as possible about how they can safeguard themselves from cyber fraud and adopt necessary safety measures”, the DGP said.

The initiative will be monitored by the Additional DG of Cyber Cell, Yogesh Deshmukh, along with his team. Police superintendents across districts have been instructed to ensure its successful implementation, with a focus on community participation. Special awareness programmes will be conducted for school and college students, and in rural areas.

The campaign will focus on Safe Click – Safe Life, with activities like street plays, quizzes, short films, awareness rallies, and interactive sessions. NGOs, social influencers, and district police units will collaborate to amplify outreach. With the rise in cybercrimes such as online fraud, data theft, phishing, hacking, and misinformation, this campaign aims to educate the public on safe internet practices.

Schools and colleges will host interactive discussions led by cybersecurity experts, emphasizing digital safety and responsible online behaviour.

Banners and posters will be displayed at police stations and public spaces. Safety tips, videos, and quizzes will be shared at schools, community centres, malls, and cyber security fairs. Special emphasis will be placed on engaging students, youth, homemakers, and senior citizens.