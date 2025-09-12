MP: Deepak Saxena assumes charge as PR Commissioner

Bhopal: Senior IAS officer Deepak Saxena on Thursday formally assumed charge as Commissioner, Public Relations, Madhya Pradesh, at the state Directorate of Public Relations in Bhopal. Earlier in the day, he called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his official residence.

Saxena, a 2010-batch officer, was previously serving as Collector of Jabalpur, where his initiatives received recognition at the national level.

After taking charge, Saxena interacted with senior officials of the Directorate and chaired an introductory meeting to familiarise himself with the functioning of its various wings.

He underlined the importance of effective communication, transparency, and proactive outreach in strengthening the government’s engagement with citizens.

With wide-ranging administrative experience, Saxena has held several key assignments across Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion, Additional Directors G.S. Wadhwa and Sanjay Jain, along with other departmental officials, welcomed the new Commissioner and briefed him on the department’s ongoing programmes.

The Directorate of Public Relations is regarded as a vital arm of the state administration, tasked with disseminating information on government policies, development initiatives, and public welfare schemes.