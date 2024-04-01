MP: Congress seeks public donations amid bank account freeze

Bhopal: On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress initiated a “one note, one vote” campaign, appealing for donations to fund its participation in the Lok Sabha elections. The party cited frozen bank accounts by the BJP-led Central government, asserting financial constraints. Speaking on the occasion, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the move to freeze the bank accounts after the model code of conduct kicked in was aimed at financially weakening the party in the run-up to elections.The campaign was launched at the busy Roshanpura crossing. Congress candidates from Bhopal and Jabalpur, namely Arun Shrivastava and Dinesh Yadav, campaigned with boxes in their hands and sought one rupee from a voter, besides seeking votes for the party.

Top Congress leaders, including its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had earlier put the spotlight on their party’s precarious finances ahead of the LS polls. Meanwhile, the Income Tax department informed the Supreme Court that it won’t take coercive actions against Congress regarding tax demands totaling around Rs. 3,500 crores.