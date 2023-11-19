MP Cong worker’s death: Digvijaya ends protest, BJP accuses cops of bias

Chhatarpur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday ended his sit-in protest outside Khajuraho police station in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh against the death of a party worker during Assembly polls held on November 17.



A Congress worker identified as Salman Khan died after being run over by a car during a clash with Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in Rajnagar Assembly seat.

Singh began his protest on Saturday along with party MLAs Alok Cahturvedi and Vikram Singh and had stayed overnight in a tent outside the police station. Meanwhile, state BJP president VD Sharma, in a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), claimed police had acted with bias and alleged Khan was killed by Congress candidate Vikram Singh Nati Raja to influence the polls.