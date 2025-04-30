MP CM’s water conservation drive gains momentum in villages with ‘Pani Chaupal’

Bhopal: Under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state-wide Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan, launched on March 30, is making significant strides in water conservation and sustainable agriculture.

A standout feature of the campaign, the ‘Pani Chaupal’, has emerged as a key platform for grassroots engagement, turning into a major draw for farmers across Madhya Pradesh.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture, the Pani Chaupal forums are being held in villages to educate farmers on efficient water use, promotion of less water-intensive crops, and the integration of horticulture for enhanced income.

Field staff are providing hands-on guidance in modern horticultural techniques while simultaneously facilitating online registration for government support schemes related to fruit orchards, drip irrigation, plastic mulching, and crop diversification (vegetables, spices, and flowers).

The department has set an ambitious target of providing Rs 76.68 crore worth of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems to 13,500 farmers under the Prime Minister’s Agriculture Irrigation Scheme – "Per Drop, More Crop." The campaign also aims to bring nearly 5,000 hectares under fruit cultivation, ensure the availability of over 25 lakh fruit-bearing plants, and conduct water management workshops across all development blocks.

“Under Chief Minister Yadav’s directive, the campaign is being implemented at an unprecedented scale, combining traditional outreach with digital access to schemes,” an official from the Horticulture Department said. Farmers attending the Pani Chaupals are being guided through the online application process, ensuring seamless access to benefits.

Pani Chaupals have already been held in numerous villages, including Akavda (Guna), Ukvida and Shivpur (Chachoda), Natowli (Tikamgarh), Salwania and Sohola (Ratlam), Lavkush Nagar (Chhatarpur), Gopaliya (Ashok Nagar), Makhnanagar (Narmadapuram), and several parts of **Maihar (Satna district). These forums are being scaled up across hundreds of villages, with authorities actively responding to farmers’ feedback and concerns raised during the sessions.

The Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan continues to build momentum as a model for participatory conservation, marking a major push by the Yadav-led government toward ensuring water security and sustainable livelihoods in rural Madhya Pradesh.