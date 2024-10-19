MP CM Yadav’s passion for industrial growth: Attends two events in a single day in Mumbai and Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav demonstrated his unwavering commitment to industrial development by attending two key events, India Chem 2024 and the MP Mining Conclave, in a single day in Mumbai and Bhopal, respectively, on Friday.



In a packed schedule, CM Yadav’s first engagement was in Mumbai, where he addressed the 13th biennial international conference, India Chem 2024, aimed at attracting investors to Madhya Pradesh in the chemical and allied sectors.

He also took part in the valedictory session of the two-day Mining Conclave in Bhopal.

Addressing the first event, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has developed an excellent ecosystem for industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and plastics. He highlighted the ongoing Rs 50,000 crore Bina petrochemical project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Additionally, GAIL, India’s Rs 35,000 crore mega petrochemical project is progressing rapidly and is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 25,000 people,” CM Yadav said. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the nation in pharmaceutical exports and is home to leading private and public sector companies in the chemical and petrochemical industries. The state has 275 pharmaceutical units, which export medicines to more than 160 countries, the CM noted.

The state government is preparing an attractive pharma policy, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a future-ready state.

The government’s efforts in the chemical and fertiliser sectors will pave the way for a new era of development, the CM emphasised.

His speech highlighted the state’s growing infrastructure, ease of doing business, and government policies designed to foster industrial growth.

Immediately after the Mumbai summit, CM Yadav travelled to Bhopal and participated in the Mining Conclave.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that Madhya Pradesh is a state rich in mineral wealth. “Efforts will be made to increase and exploit this wealth, and new investments in the mineral sector will be given full encouragement,” he said. He also assured that the state government would provide all necessary facilities to entrepreneurs in this sector.

Investment proposals worth Rs 19,650 crore were received from 11 industrial institutions at the Mining Conclave.

Along with entrepreneurs, geologists, scientists, senior officials of the Mineral Department, senior officials of the Ministry of Minerals of the Government of India, and officials of the Geological Survey of India participated in the conclave.

CM Yadav’s back-to-back engagements reflect his determination to position Madhya Pradesh as a key destination for investors. His government’s initiatives aim to create a business-friendly environment that not only supports large-scale industries but also encourages the growth of small and medium enterprises.

With a focus on creating jobs and improving the state’s industrial output, CM Yadav has become a prominent advocate for economic transformation in Madhya Pradesh, making industrial development a cornerstone of his administration’s vision.