MP CM Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Dhami launch series of projects in Sagar

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone series of development projects in Sagar under the ongoing campaign, Jan Kalyan Parv.

On this occasion, CM Yadav announced landmark initiatives, declaring the establishment of a cancer hospital and the initiation of a law faculty at Rani Avantibai University in Sagar.

Speaking about the Ken-Betwa Link Project, he said, “Launching on December 25, on the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, this project will trans-form Bundelkhand’s destiny and landscape.”

He urged the public to pledge their presence at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ken-Betwa Link Project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Khajuraho on December 25. CM Yadav expressed his delight in honouring individuals who have brought national and internation-al acclaim to Sagar. He paid tribute to Lakha Banjara for contributing to water conservation by cre-ating the historic Lakha Banjara Lake, describing it as a symbol of resilience and foresight.

Addressing the gathering, Uttarakhand CM Dhami, present as a special guest, shared his connection to Sagar. Reflecting on his childhood spent in the city due to his father’s service in the Mahar Regi-ment, he said, “Sagar is not just a city for me; it is an inseparable part of my life.”

Highlighting the rapid development under Yadav’s leadership, he said, “The rejuvenation of Lakha Banjara Lake, among other initiatives, will balance the city’s water table and enhance its beauty.” Dhami also lauded the double-engine government for its robust progress across the nation.

At the event, MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the significance of hosting two Chief Ministers on ‘Sagar Gaurav Diwas’, adding that the day celebrates the contributions of the city’s eminent son, Dr Hari Singh Gour, whose legacy continues to inspire.

Former minister Bhupendra Singh expressed gratitude to PM Modi for allocating Rs 1,000 crore un-der the Smart City Mission, which has funded significant projects, including an elevated corridor.

Similarly, former Minister Gopal Bhargava reflected on Sagar’s evolution from a large town to a thriv-ing city, attributing progress to initiatives like the Smart City Mission.

CM Yadav transferred Rs 26 crore to the bank accounts of over 24 lakh beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme under the Ujjwala Yojana on this occasion. Key inaugurations included the redevel-opment of Lakha Banjara Lake, a new municipal corporation office, and two zonal centres. He also laid the foundation for a 100-bed hospital in the district hospital and various other projects under the Smart City Mission, totalling Rs 642 crore.

On Gaurav Diwas, both the CMs felicitated personalities who have brought national and global recognition to Sagar.

Municipal Mayor Sangeeta Sushil Tiwari concluded the program with a vote of thanks, praising the significant milestones achieved under Yadav’s leadership.